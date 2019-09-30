WENATCHEE — The state Auditor’s Office found inconsistencies in 2018 between receipts and actual cash amounts at Chelan County’s migrant worker camp.
The state audited 24 days of rental activity at the Wenatchee River County Park near Monitor and found days when there was more cash than expected and days when the cash was less than expected, according to the audit report. The differences ranged between $40 less than expected to $187 more than expected based on cash deposits.
The camp receives about $160,000 a year for bed rentals and tenants often pay in cash, according to the audit. The auditor recommends the county create a separate position for the control of the camp’s receipts and that someone conduct daily counts of its cash deposits and receipts.
Chelan County Administrator Cathy Mulhall said Monday that off-site locations that often deal in cash, like the migrant worker camp and the campsites at the county fairgrounds in Cashmere, continue to be hard to manage. She will monitor the situation next year and the county will consider hiring an additional staff member to do the daily recording and counts.
The auditor’s office also had a finding that the county did not update its financial policies to be compliant with federal regulations.
This was an issue of timing, Mulhall said. The county made the changes, but not in time for the audit’s purposes.