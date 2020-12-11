WENATCHEE — Chelan County' jail was fined $1,800 by the state Department of Labor and Industries for its COVID-19 protocols that did not require staff to wear masks or distance themselves from inmates.
The jail is appealing the fine and will know by Feb. 16 if it won that appeal, said Chris Sharp, Chelan County Regional Justice Center director. The fine was listed as a serious violation and issued on Oct. 14 for not ensuring that 20 of the jail’s employees were wearing face coverings or social distancing with inmates, said Tim Church, L&I spokesman.
The jail was following the best guidance it had at the time for dealing with COVID-19, Sharp said. The jail, according to Sharp, has adapted its COVID-19 response plan seven times since March as it received new information.
“At no time (did) we believe we were not taking effective measures to ensure the safety and health of our employees and the individuals that reside at the jail,” Sharp said in an email.
None of the inmates at the jail have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, Sharp said. He credits the safety protocols the jail has implemented for that success
But the jail does not test every inmate for COVID-19, Sharp said in previous interviews. It only tests if inmates are experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms; as of October, about 15 inmates had been tested for COVID-19, said Billye Tollackson, jail health care manager.