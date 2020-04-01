WENATCHEE — Three low-income housing facilities in the Wenatchee Valley are getting state funding for renovations.
The state Department of Commerce on Wednesday announced $15.1 million in grants and loans from the Housing Trust Fund for 32 preservation projects.
“These funds strengthen communities across the state by preserving safe, decent, affordable housing for those in need,” Commerce Director Lisa Brown said in a news release. “We have a critical housing shortage in Washington state. Maintaining the quality and availability of our current housing inventory serving our state’s most vulnerable residents is a high-priority, cost-effective investment.”
Among the award recipients are the Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council and the Housing Authority of Chelan County and the City of Wenatchee.
The Community Action Council is receiving about $1.7 million for Crescent Village, located on Crescent Street in Wenatchee, and Sunset Ridge, off of Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee. The total cost for the two projects is about $1.8 million.
“Projects for the grant money include roofing, siding, some lighting, heating and ventilation upgrades to individual apartment units, as well as other upgrades that might be necessary on an apartment-to-apartment basis,” Executive Director Alan Walker said.
He said both complexes were built in the late 1990s. Reserves will help pay for the remaining costs, and the organization will also apply for other grants.
“We hope to have the projects get started this fall,” Walker said. “When we submitted the request, we had brought on a contractor to do the bid for us and scope of work, so we’re hoping to get them back on board and get them lined up. Probably we’ll start late summer, early fall on the work and it will last into the early part of 2021.”
The Housing Authority is receiving $500,000 for an approximately $2.7 million renovation project at Emerson Manor on North Emerson Avenue in Wenatchee. The facility is for low-income senior citizens.
“We purchased Emerson Manor in 2014 and we did some minimal rehabilitation at the time, but it’s still in need of additional rehab,” Executive Director Alicia McRae said.
That will involve bringing the property into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements and a “general makeover,” she said.
McRae said the organization will apply for a loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to cover the remaining costs.
“Of course, the pandemic has slowed most everything down at this point,” she said. “We wouldn’t want to start construction during this simply because bringing more people into the complex would put the residents at risk. The loan application and soliciting for contractors, all of that takes time, so hopefully that will play out during this time. Once we can go back to normal, then we should be ready to roll.”