WENATCHEE — With help from a state grant, the historic Clark Mausoleum is getting a makeover. The structure is the resting place of W.T. Clark, considered by some to be the “Father of Wenatchee.”
At the intersection of Patriot Drive and Eagle Court at the south entrance to the Wenatchee Cemetery, wooden scaffolding surrounds the structure, spackled with fresh stucco and cleared of overgrown brush. Above the mausoleum’s entrance, “Clark” is neatly carved into the stone.
In March, the Wenatchee Cemetery received a $43,000 grant from the state Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation to clean up the mausoleum. The grant will help repair the structure’s roof and walls, provide a new paint job and clean up the surrounding landscape.
“We’re actually restoring the exterior of the building to its original exterior when it was first built,” said David Erickson, the city’s parks, recreation and cultural services director.
W.T. Clark arrived in the Wenatchee Valley area in 1902 after building the Selah/Moxee Canal in the Yakima Valley. Clark helped further the agricultural development of the Wenatchee area as the president of the Monitor Orchard Co. and worked on building the Highline Canal, according to local historian Rod Molzahn in an article for The Good Life Magazine.
Clark was also instrumental in construction of what is today is known as the Pedestrian Pipeline Bridge. When it was completed in 1908, it carried water to irrigate the mostly undeveloped land of what is today East Wenatchee.
Clark also built the historic Wells House as a home for his wife, Adelaide, but sold it to Wenatchee businessman A.Z. Wells in 1919. He also helped establish the First National Bank of Wenatchee and served as its first president. In 1903 he bought the Wenatchee Republican, the area’s first newspaper.
Clark passed in 1937 at the age of 77, and his ashes are kept next to Adelaide in the mausoleum.
Workers have already removed the rotten wooden roof that covered the mausoleum’s exterior. They have also pulled out a number of overgrown shrubs that lined the building’s right hand wall, planted by a plot owner who didn’t want to look at the mausoleum when visiting their spouse’s gravesite, according to Erickson.
“They grew up to be much larger than the mausoleum,” Erickson said.
The grant was submitted in August 2019, approved in January of this year and the city received the contract in March. Renovations to the structure began July 16 and should be complete by the end of August.
All renovations should be covered under the grant allowance without having to be financially matched by the city.
“We’re going to be able to do the whole project within that budget, unless we find some hidden surprises along the way, but so far, so good,” said Erickson.