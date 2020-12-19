OLYMPIA — Pesticide ingredients found in Agro Gold WS, a soil amendment sold for organic growers, prompted the state Department of Agriculture to issue a “stop sale, use and removal” order this week.
Any organic operation that continues to use the product risks losing its organic certification, according to a WSDA press release.
As a soil amendment, Agro Gold WS does not have to be registered for distribution or use in the state, but because sample testing found pesticide ingredients — diquat and glyphosate — which were not listed on its label, WSDA considers it a misbranded, unregistered pesticide.
It is normally sold with the herbicide Weed Slayer, which is registered for use in Washington state.
The WSDA's Dec. 16 order requires an immediate stop to all distribution, promotion, sales and use of Agro Gold WS.
"This product (Agro Gold WS) would have been available at any agricultural and farm supply type retail outlets," said Scott Nielsen of the WSDA pesticide compliance division.
The order requires the product be removed from all visible or accessible public locations. Similar orders have been issued in Oregon and California.