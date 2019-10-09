Sno-park permits will go on sale next month with some changes this winter.
Drivers no longer need a Discover Pass with a daily sno-park permit on state park property. State Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, sponsored legislation for the rule change, and Gov. Jay Inslee signed it into law last April.
Sno-parks on state park property are: Crystal Springs, Easton Reload, Fields Spring, Hyak, Lake Easton, Lake Wenatchee, Pearrygin Lake and Mount Spokane. Seasonal sno-park permit holders previously had been exempt from displaying a Discover Pass at those locations, according to a news release from state parks.
Another 2019 bill supported by the Washington State Snowmobile Association classified snow bikes as snowmobiles, meaning they must be registered the same way and follow snowmobile regulations. Snow bikes use motorcycle frames and engines, but have a ski in place of a front tire and a continuous track, much like a snowmobile, in place of the back tire.
Registration for all snowmobiles and snow bikes through the Washington State Department of Licensing or a licensing agent costs $50 and includes a sno-park permit for the towing vehicle.
Seasonal nonmotorized permits cost $40 and remain valid for the entire winter at all nonmotorized sno-parks used for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding and fat-tire biking.
A special groomed sticker must be purchased for another $40 to park at the following special, higher-use sno-parks: Cabin Creek, Chiwawa, Crystal Springs, Hyak, Lake Easton, Lake Wenatchee, Mount Spokane and Nason Ridge.
Drivers can park at all sno-parks with a daily permit, which costs $20 per day and is valid for one, two or three days.
Sno-park permits are available from Nov. 1 to April 30 online at parks.state.wa.us/winter and at various vendors around the state, including the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and Mountain High Sports in Ellensburg, as well as The Little Red Schoolhouse and Whistlin' Jack Lodge in Naches.
All revenue from the permits goes into the state's winter recreation program to pay for trail grooming, snow removal from parking lots and roads, on-site sanitation, education and enforcement.