MONITOR — Washington State Patrol troopers arrested a Chelan driver after a high-speed chase that began south of Chelan and ended near Monitor on Monday night.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office sent out a request for assistance at 7:56 p.m. while in pursuit of a 2008 Nissan Altima along Highway 97A by milepost 228, said Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant.

Deputies attempted to overtake the southbound Nissan driven by Isai Suares-Sanchez, 18, of Chelan, but lost sight of the car.

Troopers later spotted the car south of Entiat and resumed pursuit, he said. Speeds during the chase reached over 100 mph.

Suares-Sanchez sped through Wenatchee’s highway ramps, from Highway 97A to Highway 2, up until one of his tires ran over a trooper-deployed spike strip, Bryant said. Suares-Sanchez stopped his car near milepost 115 by Monitor, where troopers arrested him.

He was charged with felony eluding and booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

