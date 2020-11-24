TRINIDAD — Washington State Patrol cited an Ephrata man after a bundle of wood fence posts fell out of his trailer and hit another driver’s windshield Monday afternoon on Highway 28 along Trinidad Hill.
Pedro Mendoza, 64, was heading toward Trinidad on Highway 28 at about 1:54 p.m. in a Ford F-150 when fence post-type logs he was hauling came loose and fell out of his truck, said Washington State Patrol spokesperson John Bryant. The logs dislodged from his trailer and flew into the opposite lane, striking a Toyota Camry.
One of the logs went through the Camry’s passenger side of the windshield but did not hit the passenger, which was very fortunate, Bryant said. The Camry driver, 75-year-old Vincent Cannasso from Chelan, and his passenger only suffered minor injuries from the incident. Ambulances transported both of them to the Quincy Valley Medical Center.
State patrol cited Mendoza for failure to secure a load, he said.