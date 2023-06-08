WA supreme court.jpg

The Temple of Justice in Olympia.

 Wikimedia Commons/Cacophony

OLYMPIA — The state Supreme Court will allow evidence found at the scene of a 2018 Rock Island homicide to be used in the trial of a 73-year-old man charged with killing his wife.

Admission of crime scene evidence has been under scrutiny for two years by defense attorney Richard Gilliland, who’s argued that an initial search of the trailer where Peggy Teulilo was found dead was unlawful because authorities hadn’t obtained a search warrant.



Pete O’Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

World News Editor

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University and served in the Marines Corps. He previously covered public safety and led The World's wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?