OLYMPIA — The state Supreme Court will allow evidence found at the scene of a 2018 Rock Island homicide to be used in the trial of a 73-year-old man charged with killing his wife.
Admission of crime scene evidence has been under scrutiny for two years by defense attorney Richard Gilliland, who’s argued that an initial search of the trailer where Peggy Teulilo was found dead was unlawful because authorities hadn’t obtained a search warrant.
But the state’s high court ruled 7-2 that the search was justified under a community caretaking exception to warrant requirements.
Ului Teulilo, 72, is charged in Douglas County Superior Court with first-degree murder and second-degree murder. The case has been on hold since April 2021 pending a review of the search.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Black found Peggy Teulilo, 68, dead July 25, 2018, in the trailer she shared with her husband in Rock Island. Black was dispatched to check on Peggy Teulilo when she was reported missing by her employer.
A Dodge Caravan registered to Ului Teulilo was parked outside the trailer and Black knocked for about 30 minutes before he entered the home and discovered Peggy Teulilo dead with injuries to her face and head. Two more officers — Chief Criminal Deputy Steve Groseclose and Det. Jason DeMyer — searched the trailer before obtaining a search warrant.
Washington law provides exceptions that allow police to enter homes without a search warrant, like community caretaking, health and welfare checks and emergency aid. A 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, though, may override state law.
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber ruled in September 2021 that any evidence collected in the initial search is protected by plain view doctrine. Ului Teulilo appealed Huber’s decision to the state Court of Appeals, which in October recommended the issue be heard by the state Supreme Court.
Gilliland, who Teulilo hired, and Douglas County Prosecutor Gordon Edgar presented arguments to the Supreme Court in January.
Gilliland argued that Douglas County deputies wrongly entered the fifth-wheel trailer where Ului and Peggy Teulilo lived and recovered evidence without a search warrant.
Edgar countered that deputies entered the home in a community caretaking role, and evidence found is protected by plain view doctrine, which allows officers to seize evidence that is clearly visible without a warrant.
But Gilliland believes there wasn’t an emergency that would allow deputies to enter the trailer lawfully.
The 2021 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on warrantless searches, Caniglia v. Strom, gave the Court of Appeals pause when considering the state’s community caretaking exception to warrantless searches.
In Caniglia v. Strom, the high court found officers violated Edward Caniglia’s Fourth Amendment right against unlawful searches and seizures when they seized firearms he had left in his home.
During an argument with his wife, Caniglia placed a gun on a dining room table and asked her to shoot him. She left the home and spent the night in a hotel. Unable to reach Caniglia by phone the next morning, his wife returned home in the company of police. Caniglia agreed to go to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation on the condition that the officers not seize his firearms. But once Caniglia left, the officers entered his home and confiscated his firearms. Caniglia sued and the U.S. Supreme Court found the officers violated his Fourth Amendment right against unlawful searches and seizures.
Two justices sided with Gilliland: Justices G. Helen Whitener and Sheryl Gordon McCloud, who concluded it wasn’t apparent at the scene that there was an emergency that would allow for an exception to the need for a search warrant.
“Nothing Deputy Black learned, saw, or heard prior to his arrival to the dispatched location, in the hour after his arrival at the trailer residence, or prior to his initial entry into the residence that conveyed an immediate need for medical or safety assistance for Ms. Teulilo,” Whitener wrote in the dissenting opinion.
But the majority of the justices found that Black “reasonably believed that help was needed and behaved reasonably on entry,” wrote Associate Chief Justice Charles Johnson. He added that there wasn’t a Fourth Amendment violation because entry was justified.
Teulilo is next due in Superior Court on June 29 for a status hearing. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.