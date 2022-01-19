SPOKANE — The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will capture and release mule deer in Chelan and Klickitat counties to learn about movement and migration patterns.
Crews this month are expected to capture 20 female mule deer and then fit them with GPS collars. Crews will use tranquilizers fired from helicopters, according to spokeswoman Staci Lehman.
“In Eastern Washington, there are many issues impacting mule deer habitat that could affect deer populations in the future,” said Kyle Garrison, a section manager with Fish and Wildlife. “Information gathered from the collared deer will be used to assess the movements of the animals and help prioritize habitat conservation and management efforts.”
Each animal will be collared and released on the site where it’s captured. The collars are programmed to drop off the deer after four years.
“In recent years, mule deer have lost winter habitat in the study areas to human development and remaining habitat has declined in quality due to factors such as drought, wildfire, and invasive plant species,” Garrison said.
The work will be done through a partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior. The project is expected to be completed Friday or Saturday, according to Lehman.
