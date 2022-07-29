WENATCHEE — With hot temperatures expected over the weekend, authorities are urging the public to use caution while recreating on water.
“This year, our rivers have been flowing much higher for much longer,” said Deputy Mike McLeod, a 15-year member of the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office’s Swift Water Rescue Team, in a news release.
He added, “With the cold spring and late storms, it has kept snowpack levels higher for longer — that directly reflects conditions at our local rivers and lakes. On top of this, we’re also seeing that people aren’t prepared for these conditions when they get out on the water.”
Three people have drowned recreating this year in Chelan County and a Lake Chelan kayaker missing since June is presumed to have drowned.
Sgt. Jason Reinfeld with Chelan County Emergency Management said it’s “vital” to understand water conditions and to scout routes prior to entering a river.
“You don’t want to be on a river and suddenly realize your take-out spot has a hazard such as rapids or waterfalls that would impede your ability to get out safely,” Reinfeld said. “Know the hazards on the water before you get on it.”
The following is a list of safety tips provided by the Chelan County and the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest:
Be prepared, know your limits
Choose swimming areas carefully and swim only during low-water conditions.
Use life jackets that meet U.S. Coast Guard requirements when boating, regardless of distance to be traveled, size of boat or swimming ability of boaters.
Know that swimming in lakes and rivers is more challenging than a swimming pool, so don’t overestimate your abilities or those of any children in your group.
Cold water temperature
Don’t be fooled by warm air temperatures. Even on a sunny day, water temperature can be extremely cold below the surface. Many Washington lakes and rivers stay below 60 degrees most of the year.
The shock your body experiences in cold water increases the risk of drowning, and hypothermia can quickly set in and overwhelm even the strongest of swimmers.
Rivers and streams
Don’t float a section of river that no one in your group is familiar with — there can be hidden hazards that are difficult to see from the banks. Consider using a qualified local guide service if you are unfamiliar with a river.
Avoid rock hopping. Stream polished rocks along the water's edge may be slippery when wet or dry. A misstep may send you into the water.
If you choose to cross a stream by going through it, study the area first. Avoid deep and/or swift water.
If you are crossing a stream while wearing a pack,, unbuckle the pack’s waist strap so you can shed it if you fall to prevent being pulled under by its weight. Consider putting your gear in a waterproof pack, which becomes a floating device to help your head stay above water.
Do not tie yourself into safety ropes — they can drown you.
If you fall into fast-moving water, do not try to stand up. The force of the water will push you over and hold you under. Most drownings result from getting a leg or ankle caught in an underwater rock ledge, between boulders or snagged in tree limbs or other debris. Lay on your back with your feet pointing downstream and toes pointing up toward the surface. Always look downstream and be prepared to fend off rocks with your feet.
