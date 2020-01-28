OLYMPIA — State Rep. Mike Steele has received a Legislator of the Year Award from Washington STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).
Steele, R-Chelan, represents the 12th Legislative District, which covers Chelan, Douglas and parts of Grant and Okanogan counties. He serves on the House education, appropriations and capital budget committees.
“He has been a committed legislative partner with the Apple STEM Network for the last five years,” according to a Washington STEM news release. “Rep. Steele is passionate about education, early childhood learning, career-connected learning and STEM, and family-wage career pathways. ... He is deeply committed to making responsible policy that serves students in rural areas as well as those in more metropolitan areas of the state.”
Steele was recognized at a Tuesday reception at the WET Science Center in Olympia.