EAST WENATCHEE — Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg has no intentions of resigning following his DUI arrest two weeks ago, his lawyer says.
“He has no plans to step down simply because he’s been accused, but not convicted, of a misdemeanor,” said attorney John Brangwin. “No one accused of a misdemeanor should have to quit their job and Kyle is no different.”
Steinburg was arrested at 1:55 a.m. June 15 in East Wenatchee on suspicion of driving under the influence. A customer ahead of Steinburg in the East Wenatchee McDonald's drive-thru line called police at 1:27 a.m. to report Steinburg as a suspected drunk driver, the report said. She later told Jacobsen that occupants of Steinburg’s GMC pickup were yelling and cursing at other vehicles in line.
Steinburg, 40, is in his second term as a Douglas County commissioner. He was elected in 2016 after he defeated Dale L. Snyder by earning 56% of the vote. He was reelected in 2020 after running unopposed. He has not yet commented publicly about the arrest.
“Kyle hasn’t decided if he’ll run for a third term but knowing Kyle, if he does, he’ll outwork his opponent and probably win again,” Brangwin said. “Some may not agree with Kyle’s politics but few will disagree he’s a hard worker and tries his level best.”
Body camera footage from arresting Officer Ivy Jacobsen and a police report were provided to The Wenatchee World after a public records request.
Video shows Jacobsen arrive at the scene while Steinburg’s pickup was still in line at McDonald's and followed him to a Douglas County maintenance building less than a block away.
The video shows Steinburg eating chicken nuggets while speaking with Jacobsen and, when told he was parked on Douglas County government property, stating his role as a county commissioner.
Steinburg told Jacobsen he was picking up his friends, who were gambling downtown, and that he was their designated driver, the video shows.
Following a series of sobriety tests, Steinburg initially agreed to take a voluntary breathalyzer test but then changed his mind, feeling he’d done well on the tests. Jacobsen determined he failed the sobriety tests and arrested Steinburg on suspicion of DUI, the video shows.
The police report notes that in one test, which required him to walk nine steps and then turn, Steinburg held his arms out for balance. The video also shows Jacobsen held her arms out slightly as she demonstrated the walk and turn.
He was taken to the East Wenatchee Police Department where he submitted two breath tests, as is standard practice. Each individual test provides two results. Steinburg’s blood alcohol content results ranged between.145 and .154, according to the arrest report. The legal limit is .08.
Brangwin said he plans to fight the charge.
“I am carefully reviewing all of the evidence,” Brangwin said. “My initial review is quite favorable towards a successful defense.”
He added that the video evidence, when viewed in full, is more favorable than harmful to Steinburg’s defense. Brangwin said they’ll challenge the accuracy of the breath tests, as well.
“In court I believe the police will have to concede I’m correct,” Brangwin said. “I urge the public, who are future jurors, to reserve judgment until Kyle has his day in court. Kyle’s verdict should not be rendered on press releases, one-sided police reports, and video clips.”