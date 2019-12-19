LEAVENWORTH—Stevens Pass is now open with three lifts — two newly upgraded Brooks and Daisy chairlifts — and 80 acres of terrain available.
The resort will open the rest of the grounds as snow permits.
Night-skiing and riding are also available for the season and a new free S’mores Nights event begins Saturday at 3 p.m. and continuing every Friday through Sunday of the season.
An additional Brooks Bash event will occur throughout the day Saturday. There will be music, prizes and a scavenger hunt to celebrate the upgraded chairlift.
Limited terrain and early season conditions exist and closed trails may be hazardous due to limited snow coverage.