STEVENS PASS — After being closed for five days, Stevens Pass is fully open.
The pass was reopened at 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Chains are required on all vehicles except those with 4-wheel-drive.
Officials closed the pass Sunday afternoon because of trees hanging over the road and downed power lines. For a few days, westbound and eastbound drivers could go as far as the summit, but that was it.
The closure was among the longest in its history, according to the state Department of Transportation.
DOT keeps records of closures on Stevens Pass back to 1991. The current shutdown was surpassed only twice.
Stevens was closed for 10 days in the summer of 1994 due to fire activity, and six days in fall 2015 for bridge repair in Skykomish.
That gives this week's closure the dubious honor of the longest winter shutdown in Stevens’ recorded history.