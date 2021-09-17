WENATCHEE — That gray in the sky, it's not just smoke anymore.
Clouds moving into North Central Washington are set to dump rain over the weekend, but it will be mostly kept to areas in the Cascades such as Stevens Pass.
Those out hiking this weekend should be wary as spots up by the pass could get an inch and a half of rain, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Steven Van Horn, a Weather Service meteorologist, said about a tenth of an inch of rain is expected to hit Wenatchee starting late Friday night. There is not a whole lot of rain expected by Saturday, but showers may pop up in the afternoon, he said.
The National Weather Service is projecting a little bit of wind will stop by until Monday, when the sun returns again. Sunday’s gusts could reach up to 21 mph.
Weekend temperatures are looking suitable for dancing in what little rain there may be, with highs in the upper 60s and lows just above 50.
Van Horn advised that lightning could occur in Wenatchee on Sunday afternoon as the storm system moves through.
