MALAGA — Three buildings used for storage and multiple vehicles were destroyed by fire Wednesday in Malaga.
Crews responded at 1:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Concord Avenue where two small storage buildings, a mobile home used as storage, at least two vehicles and a large debris pile were burning, Chelan County Fire District 1 said in a news release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
When crews arrived, two nearby homes were threatened by the wind-driven fire but firefighters contained the fire before any damage was done to the homes, the release said.
No one was injured.
The fire district advises the public to be aware of weather conditions when burning and to check with local districts before burning.