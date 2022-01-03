Storm brings 3-8 inches of snow to most of North Central Washington

NCW — Snowfall from Sunday to early Monday afternoon in North Central Washington ranged from 3 to 20 inches.
Flurries in the Wenatchee Valley started about 7 p.m. Sunday and by 12:30 p.m. Monday the area received about 3.3 inches of snow, according to Meteorologist Joey Clevenger with the National Weather Service in Spokane.
That was near the low-end of the spectrum: reports from Mansfield on the Waterville Plateau showed a little less with 3 inches, he said. On the high-end was Holden Village.
The Lutheran Christian center located 42 miles northwest of Chelan saw 20 inches of snow.
Elsewhere, Cashmere, Entiat, Leavenworth and Manson received about 5 inches of snow, while Plain reported 8.5, Clevenger said.
Precipitation is expected to be minor Monday evening through Wednesday morning, but another weather system bringing snow could pass through the area later in the week.
The Weather Service is forecasting 3-5 inches of snow Wednesday night in the Wenatchee Valley and 1-3 inches on Thursday. Leavenworth is expected to receive a little more: 3-7 inches Wednesday evening followed by 2-4 inches Thursday.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone