WENATCHEE — An accidental tap of a stove sparked a fire that damaged a kitchen Thursday.
The tenant of a home on the 1600 block of Springwater Avenue was leaving the house when she bumped into the stove on her way out, said Kay McKellar, spokesman for Chelan County Fire District 1. The bump turned the stove on, causing some nearby combustibles to catch fire after she was out the door.
Crews were called to the two-story home at 1:35 p.m. and found smoke emitting from the home, McKellar said. The fire had spread into kitchen cabinets, but firefighters doused the fire with water before it could cause more damage.
No one was home when the fire was burning and three pets — a hamster, turtle and cat — were not injured, McKellar said.
Crews completed work at the scene at 2:08 p.m.
McKellar noted that the woman had renters insurance. The fire district encourages renters to use renters insurance as they consider it an inexpensive but needed precaution.