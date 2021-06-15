CHELAN — Link Transit passengers on the Chelan to Manson route had a surprising bus ride Monday when a stray tire flew off of a car, breaking the windshield of the bus. No one was injured in the accident.
The tire, which came from a Ford Explorer, flew off into oncoming traffic at about 9 a.m. along highway 150, said Cpl. Lee Risdon with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. The Ford’s driver reported their car shaking before the tire popped off.
The tire first struck a Dodge Ram truck headed westbound and then hit a Link Transit bus carrying four passengers. Both the bus and truck were not seriously damaged.