LEAVENWORTH — A stage agency will be working on improving curb ramps along Highway 2 and Ninth Street in Leavenworth.
The project will start on March 22 and replace failing and deficient concrete ramps, as well as upgrade the crossing buttons, according to a state Department of Transportation news release. The corners will be worked on one at a time and each corner will be closed while being worked on taking about a week each to complete.
The agency expects the work will be done sometime in May, according to the news release.