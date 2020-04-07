OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Transportation extended the studded tire removal date to May 15, according to an agency press release Tuesday.
The change comes after Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of the stay-at-home order, an attempt to prevent further virus spread. WSDOT’s last removal deadline was April 30.
Studded tires are legal in Washington from Nov. 1 to March 31, but WSDOT has the authority to stretch that deadline when circumstances call for a change, according to the release. When the May 15 deadline starts to close in, WSDOT will re-evaluate if an additional extension is needed.
Fines for not removing studded tires are $136. The removal law applies to all drivers in Washington, including visitors.
In order to avoid crowds, WSDOT recommends planning tire change services in advance.