WENATCHEE — A Wenatchee High School wrestler was allegedly assaulted by a teammate during a team trip to Sunnyside in June. The attacker completed a diversion program in lieu of criminal charges for assault with sexual motivation.
The victim reported two incidents. He told investigators with the Wenatchee Police Department that on June 9 while on a charter bus ride to a match, another boy crawled under the bus seats and poked his butt with a phone charger, according to a police report provided to The Wenatchee World by public disclosure request.
The boy told the coaches seated in the back of the 54-passenger bus that three teammates were being unkind to him — the report doesn't elaborate on the other boys' behavior — and he sat with the coaches for the remainder of the trip. The report said one coach told the boy the assault was inappropriate and another said they’d talk to the other boy later.
The boy also said the same boy shoved a thumb between his buttocks while they were standing in line at Sunnyside High School for a skin check, the report said. A skin check is a pre-competition process during which referees examine wrestlers for transmittable skin diseases.
The boy told police that in response he hit the suspect’s arm and the suspect threatened, “Touch me again and I will rape you,” the report said.
While the investigation was conducted by the Wenatchee Police Department, the decision to file criminal charges is left up to prosecutors in the jurisdictions where the assaults are alleged to have occurred: Grant and Yakima counties. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic said in an email that his office did not file charges against the boy, but that in September the boy completed diversion requirements for fourth-degree assault and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's Office did not respond to a request for comment.
The victim told Wenatchee police he did not want to pursue criminal charges but wanted to make sure it didn’t happen again.
The incidents echo an assault that took place seven years ago.
In September 2014, a 14-year-old player with the Wenatchee High School football team held down three boys and penetrated them with a finger through their clothing. The boy was initially charged with three counts of second-degree rape but reached a plea deal that allowed him to plead guilty to three counts of third-degree assault.
Families of the three victims sued the Wenatchee School District in Chelan County Superior Court and in 2020 the district agreed to pay one student $40,000 and another $85,000. The third lawsuit was dismissed in 2021.
Following the 2014 incident, the district brought in Kris Cappel of the Seabold Group to conduct an internal investigation. Following the investigation, the district released a statement summarizing the findings Dec. 19, 2014 and the full report Feb. 6, 2015, following a records request from The World.
The district also hired a risk manager in 2014 to improve the school district’s ability to prevent serious injury or harm. According to previous coverage by The World, the hire was driven by a drowning in 2011 during a P.E. class at the Wenatchee High School pool and the 2014 incident. The risk manager resigned in 2018, and Haglund said the position was not filled due to budget constraints.
According to a police report, Athletic Director Jim Beason was notified by the parent of the victim of the wrestling trip incidents, and he then called law enforcement. The district's internal investigation was completed June 22, Haglund said.
School officials have provided few details and declined to release the internal investigation or to comment on the details of the investigation, citing advice by legal counsel. Haglund did not say whether the wrestling trip investigation was led by an administrator or an outside entity.
The World has filed public records requests for the internal investigation and other district records related to the incident. The incident was first reported by Dominick Bonny, an independent journalist in the Wenatchee Valley.
According to the police report, Beason told an officer the student would be emergency expelled. Haglund did not say whether the boy is still enrolled in the Wenatchee School District.
Haglund said school district policy “states that coaches are required to ride on the school-provided transportation” and “coaches are required to have a plan for supervision on the bus that will include where the coaches will be seated.”
Haglund said when possible, a coach will sit in the back, middle and front of a bus. If fewer than three coaches are on a bus, coaches will rotate between these spots frequently. According to Haglund, all chaperones on school trips must be either district-approved volunteers or district employees.
“Coaches are responsible to ensure that there is at least one chaperone accompanying each sex/gender for all school-sponsored activity trips and to make sure appropriate behavior occurs,” Haglund wrote.
The police report, while saying the victim sat with coaches in the back of the bus, does not say whether coaches were stationed elsewhere on the bus.
Haglund declined, citing legal advice, to say if the district determined whether school policies were followed by district employees in the supervision of the students on the bus or at the wrestling match.
Current training for district-sponsored travel is the same as before June 9, Haglund said, and the district has not made any policy changes for school-sponsored trips since the incident occurred.
District officials reported the incident to the Wenatchee School Board, board President Laura Jaecks said. The district and board, however, did not make the incident public.
“Although student privacy laws prevent me from commenting on the specific facts of the incident to the public, the district has fully cooperated with the law enforcement investigation and will continue to do so,” Jaecks wrote. “Student safety has been, and always will be, a top concern for me and for the district.”
In a previous email, Haglund wrote in part that the district is committed to a proactive approach to ensure student well-being.
“We encourage any student that does not feel safe to report the incident to district staff, Haglund wrote. “Additionally, the district has set up an online tip reporting system in the event a student would like to anonymously submit a safety incident or concern, which can be accessed at wenatchee-wa.safeschoolsalert.com. The tip reporting system may also be accessed by phone at 1-844-336-1964.”