WENATCHEE — Six trees along Orondo Avenue near the Chelan County Courthouse are being removed because the roots were pushing up into the sidewalk, causing damage.
Wenatchee Public Works Director Rob Jammerman said the city did temporary patchwork last spring before the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. The roots also damaged the curbs and gutters, so those are being replaced along with the sidewalk.
Jammerman said Chelan County is paying for most of the project, which is upwards of $50,000, but the city is doing the work. The project started this week and should be completed before this year's festival.
The trees will likely be replaced with a different species that has a "less aggressive root structure," Jammerman said.