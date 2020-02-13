NCW —The Chelsea Cain High School Writers Competition is accepting entries.
The competition is open to anyone in the North Central Regional Library service area of Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, and Grant and parts of Ferry counties who are in grades 9-12, privately or homeschooled students and those in Running Start. NCRL and Write on the River are collaborating on the ninth annual writers competition.
Awards totaling $200 in cash prizes will be given to three writers in original fiction which can be a completed short story or the first chapter of a novel 500 to 2,000 words in length. There is no entry fee.
For information or to download an entry form, visit wwrld.us/31NJPv3. The deadline is March 20.
— Cala Flamond, World staff