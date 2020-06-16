NCW — The Wenatchee School District is sponsoring free breakfast and lunch for anyone under 18 next month in the greater Wenatchee area.
The summer meal program begins July 6 and ends Aug. 7, according to a news release from the district. Grab-and-go meals will be available 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Lincoln Elementary School in Wenatchee.
Two meals are provided Thursday to ensure a meal on Friday, the release said.
A local nonprofit called Small Miracles will also provide free meals from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at the following locations:
- Lewis and Clark Park, 1150 Princeton Ave., Wenatchee
- Lincoln Park, 1410 Mission St., Wenatchee
- Methow Park, 420 Methow St., Wenatchee
- Pennsylvania Park, 210 Pennsylvania Ave., Wenatchee
- Pioneer Park, 1620 Russell St., Wenatchee
- Washington Park, 110 S. Miller St., Wenatchee
- Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee
- Kenroy Park, N. James Ave. and 8th St., East Wenatchee
- Lee Elementary, 1455 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee
- Schooler Park, 5 Garden Ave., Rock Island
- John Simpson Memorial Park, 402 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere
For information on the Summer Meal Programs call or visit:
- Summer Meals Locator text "Food" or "Comida" to 877-877
- nokidhungry.org/find-free-meals
- USDA Summer Meals Hotline at 1-866-348-6479. Families will receive assistance to find the location, meal times, and contact information for summer meals based on their full address, city and/or zip code.
- USDA Summer meals finder at fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks