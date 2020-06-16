NCW — The Wenatchee School District is sponsoring free breakfast and lunch for anyone under 18 next month in the greater Wenatchee area.

The summer meal program begins July 6 and ends Aug. 7, according to a news release from the district. Grab-and-go meals will be available 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Lincoln Elementary School in Wenatchee.

Two meals are provided Thursday to ensure a meal on Friday, the release said.

A local nonprofit called Small Miracles will also provide free meals from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday at the following locations:

  • Lewis and Clark Park, 1150 Princeton Ave., Wenatchee
  • Lincoln Park, 1410 Mission St., Wenatchee
  • Methow Park, 420 Methow St., Wenatchee
  • Pennsylvania Park, 210 Pennsylvania Ave., Wenatchee
  • Pioneer Park, 1620 Russell St., Wenatchee
  • Washington Park, 110 S. Miller St., Wenatchee
  • Eastmont Baptist Church, 400 S. Kentucky Ave., East Wenatchee
  • Kenroy Park, N. James Ave. and 8th St., East Wenatchee
  • Lee Elementary, 1455 N. Baker Ave., East Wenatchee
  • Schooler Park, 5 Garden Ave., Rock Island
  • John Simpson Memorial Park, 402 Pioneer Ave., Cashmere

For information on the Summer Meal Programs call or visit:

  • Summer Meals Locator text "Food" or "Comida" to 877-877
  • nokidhungry.org/find-free-meals
  • USDA Summer Meals Hotline at 1-866-348-6479. Families will receive assistance to find the location, meal times, and contact information for summer meals based on their full address, city and/or zip code.
  • USDA Summer meals finder at fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks

Join the online forum

Pete O'Cain: 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Get the news delivered to your email inbox