WENATCHEE — Snowmen held their last stand Sunday night, bringing in an icy downfall of evening snow to dust the Wenatchee Valley.
Weather spotter reports of snow maxed out at about 2 inches in Malaga and 14 inches at Stevens Pass, said meteorologist Andy Brown with the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Wind gusts preceding the snow storm reached up to 50 mph in Wenatchee, he said. Speeds peaked between 2-7 p.m.
State Department of Transportation crews closed down Highway 2 for a couple hours of avalanche control early Monday morning at the summit of Stevens Pass.
Those hoping to leave the cold weather for next winter might still have to deal with another chilly storm system next week. Light snow showers on March 6-7 are a possibility as temperatures may get cold again, Brown said.
Sunday night’s weather also brought with it 36 car crashes across Kittitas and Grant counties, about half of which occurred on I-90, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant. No one was seriously injured in the accidents, which were mostly snow and dust related.
The Wenatchee Valley had much lower numbers. Law enforcement only reported four accidents across the valley from Sunday and early Monday.
Good on those who listened to weather reports and delayed their Sunday trips, Bryant said. “If you can’t see, you can’t drive,” he said.
Bryant advised anyone driving in bad conditions to take a break or have a long dinner.