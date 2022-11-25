221126-newslocal-nelsonlightdisplay 01.jpg
Nick Nelson, Sunnyslope, wraps up a guy wire to his largest, 24-foot metal tree, getting ready to truck it to a new location for his Christmas lighting display Wednesday. Because of changes around his home, he is moving almost his entire computer-controlled show to Annie's Fun Farm on Grant Road in East Wenatchee.

SUNNYSLOPE — "We're carrying pretty much everything except the house," said Nick Nelson at his Sunnyslope home amidst new snow and over 40,000 LED lights to move to East Wenatchee.

Nelson has been wowing the Wenatchee Valley with holiday decorations placed on his front lawn — including icicle lights, a host of mini-trees, a couple of 20-foot light trees and hundreds of other decorations — since 2014. All of it free to enjoy since the start when he began with just 60 lights.

221126-newslocal-nelsonlightdisplay 02.jpg
Nick Nelson dismantles a metal, lighted tree in order to move it to a new location Wednesday.
221126-newslocal-nelsonlightdisplay 03.jpg
With the help of Brandon Womack, left, Nick Nelson moves parts of his Christmas lighting display from his home in Sunnyslope Wednesday. Ag Supply provided a boom truck and trailer to help move the large pieces of the light show.


Don Seabrook: (509)661-5225

seabrook@wenatcheeworld.com

