Nick Nelson, Sunnyslope, wraps up a guy wire to his largest, 24-foot metal tree, getting ready to truck it to a new location for his Christmas lighting display Wednesday. Because of changes around his home, he is moving almost his entire computer-controlled show to Annie's Fun Farm on Grant Road in East Wenatchee.
With the help of Brandon Womack, left, Nick Nelson moves parts of his Christmas lighting display from his home in Sunnyslope Wednesday. Ag Supply provided a boom truck and trailer to help move the large pieces of the light show.
SUNNYSLOPE — "We're carrying pretty much everything except the house," said Nick Nelson at his Sunnyslope home amidst new snow and over 40,000 LED lights to move to East Wenatchee.
Nelson has been wowing the Wenatchee Valley with holiday decorations placed on his front lawn — including icicle lights, a host of mini-trees, a couple of 20-foot light trees and hundreds of other decorations — since 2014. All of it free to enjoy since the start when he began with just 60 lights.
Each individual light is computer-controlled, and Nelson programs the display to be sequenced to music, which viewers can listen to on the radio.
But due to construction and some hydroseeding on nearby parking, Nelson was unsure if he'd be able to put on his show this year. One major concern in moving the display would have been the electricity necessary to power the display.
Annie's Fun Farm located outside the city of East Wenatchee along Grant Road reached out to Nelson about setting up the display on its property.
The good news for Nelson is there's power already out in the field and enough to power 40,000 LED lights — about 12 20-amp circuits of power.
On Wednesday, Nelson began the process of moving the largest decorations, the Christmas tree decorations, using a boom truck as they are too large to move otherwise.
The freshly fallen snow from Tuesday night, hiding many of the displays and wires, did not help the moving process, especially since it was a first for Nelson to move the decorations he had slowly built up over the past eight years.
A lot of the details still need to be worked out Nelson said Friday. Usually, he'd let his display run 24 hours every day but he's unsure if his new host will allow that. Or if that'd be a good idea in the first place.
"My preference is that it runs all the time because then I don't have to worry about it turning on," Nelson said. "But obviously, that can impact neighbors. One one huge concern I have is that people don't stop on Grant Road or watch it because there's not even a bike lane right there."
The rest of his display is still at home, and he's hoping to have it all set up within two weeks, but he is unsure as this is all in uncharted territory for him. He's not even sure if the usual radio frequency he uses for people to watch the display synced up to music will work at the new spot.
There's a lot of work still, and he still has a full-time job to contend with, Nelson said.
"I know it's huge for the community, and it combined stuff that I love doing," he said. "I've always loved Christmas lights, and I love computers. And when I found out you could control Christmas lights with a computer, I was like, I'm all over that."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone