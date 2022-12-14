Sunnyslope 5-plat

Brent and Rachel Smith are looking to subdivide their 3.42-acre-property into five total lots. The property already contains one residence, a mobile home and several accessory structures.

WENATCHEE — The Chelan County hearing examiner is reviewing an application to subdivide nearly three-and-a-half acres into five lots along Lower Sunnyslope Road in Wenatchee.

The property currently contains one residence, a mobile home, several accessory structures on the western portion of the property and vacant land on the eastern portion, according to the Chelan County staff report.



Oscar Rodriguez: (509) 665-1179

rodriguez@wenatcheeworld.com

