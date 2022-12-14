WENATCHEE — The Chelan County hearing examiner is reviewing an application to subdivide nearly three-and-a-half acres into five lots along Lower Sunnyslope Road in Wenatchee.
The property currently contains one residence, a mobile home, several accessory structures on the western portion of the property and vacant land on the eastern portion, according to the Chelan County staff report.
Brent and Rachel Smith, the property owners and applicants, purchased the property in 2017 for $300,000, according to the Chelan County Assessor's website.
A public hearing with the hearing examiner was held on Nov. 7 and the applicants agreed to the county staff's conditions of approval.
The Smiths also said that each of the four lots would have sufficient room for a single-family home. According to their application, the smallest lot is proposed at 21,344 square feet and the largest at 40,946 square feet.
The county issued a mitigated determination of nonsignificance because the property was formerly an orchard during a period of time when lead arsenate was used as a pesticide and the property likely contains cultural resources.
The Smiths will need to conduct soil sampling and conduct any site cleanup if necessary as well as prepare an archaeological survey of the project area before any ground disturbing activities take place.
One public comment was submitted and included in the staff report. The individual was concerned about stormwater runoff that may spill onto Lower Sunnyslope Road, as well as the placement of septic drainfields in the area.
As part of the conditions of approval, a private stormwater drainage system will be required for the proposed preliminary plat. The project site is located within an identified erosion hazard area, according to the staff report.
As of Wednesday, the hearing examiner has not released his decision regarding the Smiths' application.
