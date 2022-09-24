Sunshine Bowling League brightens lives

Tim Davenport, Leavenworth, celebrates clearing all pins for a spare during Saturday's weekly Sunshine Bowling League for people with developmental or physical disabilities at Eastmont Lanes in East Wenatchee. The league has over 70 bowlers and runs from September to April.
EAST WENATCHEE — Assisted by her father, Hana Wright approached a bowling lane by wheelchair and rolled her ball down an assist ramp. The ball meandered toward the pins before knocking down nine of 10.
Nearly a strike. They turned their backs to the pins and then headed to the ball return when the 10th fell. A delayed strike met by cheers.
Hana Wright is one of about 70 members of the Sunshine Bowling League, a group for disabled people. She joined several years ago.
“It’s been fantastic. Hana loves it,” said her father, Steve Wright. “It’s been a great way for her to make friends.”
League members bowled at Eastmont Lanes for about two hours Saturday in East Wenatchee, as they do every weekend from Labor Day to the end of March.
The league, founded in 1983, offers disabled people a place to socialize and be active.
“There’s not a whole lot of opportunities for social activities and they look forward to this all year long,” said Vinny Lee, whose son Mark, 32, is a league member.
She added, “The opportunity to socialize. That’s the big thing, right there. Mark doesn’t get a whole lot of opportunities to be with other people his age.”
And those who bowl often become friends.
“You bowl with the same people year after year and you get to know the other bowlers, especially your team,” Steve Wright said. “They become very close.”
Vinny Lee likened the league to a family.
“Everyone here is so accepting and we feel so part of a big family,” Vinny Lee said.
Bowling also brings a chance to be active.
“Obviously, there’s the exercise component, but he doesn’t care at all about that,” Vinny quipped. “It’s just getting out of the house.”
“Yeah, I like getting out of the house so I can go do bowling,” Mark said.
Bowling on Saturday was led by league president Rachelle Hermanson and Melinda Keeler. Both have disabled children.
Hermanson and her son, Dylan, have been active in the leave for about a decade.
“It’s the only thing he’s ever lived for,” Hermanson said.
The mother and son have good days and bad days, but bowling days are predictably good.
“It’s just like an instant smile goes on my face,” Hermanson said of Saturday bowling. “They inspire me to be a better person in life. Wholeheartedly.”
Keeler explained that helping to operate the league is an added responsibility she welcomes.
“I’m blessed that I get to see the smiles on their faces. A lot of times they’ll come up and let you know they got a strike,” Keeler said. “I don’t know that I could ever walk away from this. It just makes you feel good.”
She added, “I tell everybody: If you’re having a bad day, just come to Eastmont Lanes (Saturdays) between 11:30 and 1:30 p.m.”
