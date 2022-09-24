 Skip to main content
Sunshine Bowling League brightens lives

220927-newslocal-sunshineleague 01.jpg
Tim Davenport, Leavenworth, celebrates clearing all pins for a spare during Saturday's weekly Sunshine Bowling League for people with developmental or physical disabilities at Eastmont Lanes in East Wenatchee. The league has over 70 bowlers and runs from September to April.

EAST WENATCHEE — Assisted by her father, Hana Wright approached a bowling lane by wheelchair and rolled her ball down an assist ramp. The ball meandered toward the pins before knocking down nine of 10.

Nearly a strike. They turned their backs to the pins and then headed to the ball return when the 10th fell. A delayed strike met by cheers.

220927-newslocal-sunshineleague 02.jpg
Mark Lee, Wenatchee, tries some body English to coax bowling pins down during the Sunshine Bowling League competition Saturday.
220927-newslocal-sunshineleague 03.jpg
Lukas Corradini, left, gives Leo Black, both from Leavenworth, a high five after Black bowled a strike during the Sunshine Bowling League Saturday at Eastmont Lanes.
220927-newslocal-sunshineleague 04.jpg
John Rice, Wenatchee, throws his bowling ball down the aisle at Eastmont Lanes during the Sunshine Bowling League Saturday.
220927-newslocal-sunshineleague 05.jpg
Joseph Dawson, Leavenworth, reaches back to throw his ball during the Sunshine Bowling League games Saturday at Eastmont Lanes.


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

