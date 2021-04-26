WENATCHEE — Chelan County residents have until Friday to say where they would like to bike, walk or scooter to as part of planning for non-motorized, multi-use paths and trails.
A 10-minute online survey will help plot long-term trail projects linking communities and destinations of interest in the county. In addition to answering questions, participants can map routes they would like to see and identify issues with trail systems.
The survey is part of a Pathways Plan started in 2019 as a partnership between Chelan County, Cashmere, Chelan and Wenatchee. The effort is led by the county’s Natural Resources and the Public Works departments.
Information collected through the online survey and in previous meetings will be used to prioritize projects and apply for grant funding.
The survey is available at chelancountypathwayplan.com.