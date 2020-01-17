WENATCHEE — Our Valley Our Future and the Washington State University Center for Innovation have launched a month-long survey asking local businesses and organizations about topics they are researching.
The project defines research as “seeking and applying ideas that allow for better products and services or helping to solve a community issue or problem,” according to a press release issued Thursday.
To reach the survey, go to surveymonkey.com/r/TheBridgeResearch.
Research plays a key role in economic growth, said OVOF coordinator Steve Maher. The plan is to develop a research inventory on behalf of The Bridge Research and Innovation District, one of seven projects in the OVOF action plan.
Our Valley Our Future is a community visioning, planning and development initiative. For information, go to ourvalleyourfuture.org.
The Spokane-based WSU Center for Innovation provides technical assistance and applied research to new businesses and to those who would like to create new businesses.