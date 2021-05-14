WENATCHEE — Johanna Malena faced her victimizer last week in court where he was ordered to spend the next 7.5 years in prison. She read aloud a five-page letter detailing the alleged abuse by Lonnie Kaye England.
Her chest feels lighter because of it.
“I struggle with anxiety in general — and I know where a lot of that comes from — but it was the first time in a long time if, honestly, maybe ever, I didn’t,” Malena said. “There was like no weight in my chest at all.”
The feeling was almost too new.
“Not to sound all like weird and New Agey but it’s just like a warm light, and it almost made me anxious in that because it’s like, ‘Oh my god I’m not anxious, like is something wrong?” Malena said.
England, 56, pleaded guilty May 6 in Chelan County Superior Court to two counts of first-degree child molestation. Judge Kristin Ferrera sentenced him to 89 months in prison and a lifetime of community custody. A review board must find him fit to rejoin society before letting him out after the 89 months are complete.
Melana reached out to The Wenatchee World after sentencing, in part, to tell her story. She was not identified by name in previous articles about England. She agreed to be identified for this story and said she asked to be interviewed in hopes that her story can inspire other victims of sexual abuse to come forward.
“I think that when we talk more openly about things like that it makes it less likely for it to be a recurring pattern,” Malena said. “And, it also reinforces the idea that victims deserve to be believed. Because they do.”
She also wants to show them that there can be a positive outcome.
“I think it’s important for people to know that it’s possible” to win a case like hers and “that they can be heard,” Malena said.
She added she plans to use her experience to help others as a social worker.
Malena, now 29, told police she was molested by England on several occasions between 1998 and 1999 when she was 8 to 9 years old. Malena and her mother were living with England when the abuse is alleged to have occurred. A male victim about the same age as Malena told police he was raped by England during roughly the same time period.
A third victim, who came forward with abuse allegations after the statutes of limitations passed, filed a statement at England’s sentencing.
England was initially charged with six crimes, including two counts of first-degree child rape and two counts of first-degree child molestation.
He reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that allowed him to plead guilty to only the two counts of first-degree child molestation.
Malena said she was kept abreast of plea negotiations and pushed for the prosecution to only accept a deal in which England pleaded guilty to molestation and didn’t allow for him to file an Alford plea. Alford pleas allow defendants to plead guilty without admitting wrongdoing.
He did not file an Alford plea, but after pleading guilty, England submitted a declaration to the court claiming innocence and filed complaints against Ferrera and Deputy Prosecutor Julia Hartnell. In the complaints he alleged misconduct that would have prevented him from receiving a fair trial.
Ferrera dismissed the complaints at sentencing as baseless.
Understanding abuse
It wasn’t until adulthood did Johanna Malena come to understand that her experience as an 8-year-old with a man in his 30s was wrong.
“He had explained it to me like it was, you know, him caring for me, teaching me about my body and like I just didn’t question it,” Malena said. “I mean he was the only father figure I had at that time and so I wanted to believe that he cared about me.”
What made it click for her was a conversation she had with a friend. The friend recounted her own experience with sexual abuse and that her victimizer explained he was teaching her.
“I was just like ‘Oh [expletive], Lonnie molested me,’” Malena said. She believes he groomed her as a child.
Sexual grooming is a predatory practice common amongst abusers and involves gaining trust of a vulnerable person and then exploiting those vulnerabilities.
“As the victim, you’re not going to look at it that way because you’re like, OK this is someone who they’ve chosen to love me and that’s awesome. Yes, you,” Malena said. “Everyone wants that. That’s a basic need as a human — especially as a child.”
Jessica Johnson, executive director of SAGE in Wenatchee, a non-profit agency that works with crime victims, including sexual assault victims, said that grooming often progresses in stages. First, perpetrators will look for a child in a vulnerable position, like a single-parent family or a situation where the child has extra emotional needs. The abuser will take a role in the child’s life, like as a tutor or babysitter and then create a bond and dependency with the child.
“So, once the dependence has been created and the trust is built, then the perpetrator will increasingly sexualize it so they might do this through pictures, or talking to talking about sexual acts or creating situations where both of them may have to change [clothes], especially during same sex perpetration,” Johnson said. She added, “And then the perpetrator also was like the child’s natural curiosity … to further that relationship.”
Malena began counseling about a year after she realized she was molested and disclosed the alleged abuse to a therapist. The therapist, legally required to report suspicions of child abuse, told police. That was in March 2017. England was charged with abusing her and another victim six months later.
The case would go on longer than most. It was already old by most criminal case standards by the time the pandemic hit. COVID-19 restrictions brought much of the legal system to a halt, prolonging the case even more.
To Malena, the incessant delays of the case — continuance after continuance after continuance — was another form of “revictimization.” There wasn’t a day she didn’t think about the case. For 44 months.
“It causes some anger because … you don’t have power or control over my life but yet you still, you literally just wasted four years of my life where I was like, prepping for this huge trial,” Malena said. “I was ready.”
Moving on
Knowing what she knows now, Malena thinks the abuse impaired her ability to form deep bonds with others.
“I think it really blocked my ability to trust others, but also trust myself,” Malena said.
She explained that the abuse desensitized her, made her feel that some abnormal experiences she went on to have were normal, and caused her to think against speaking out when something was wrong.
“So, it silenced me, and I just didn’t know it,” Malena said.
But now, with this chapter behind her, she’s relearning how to see the world.
“Sometimes you don’t realize just how heavy something is because you live with it,” Malena said. “You don’t have an option to not. And so it being gone I’m like ... I don’t have to worry about it anymore. It’s cool, but it’s still new territory.”