Updated, 3:30 p.m. Friday:
LEAVENWORTH — A suspect is in custody after a car chase that ended outside Safeway in Leavenworth.
The suspect, whose identity was not released, was driving a black hatchback allegedly stolen from Mega Auto Sales in Wenatchee and fled officers near the Big Y in Dryden, said Sgt. Dan McCue with the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials are still gathering details of the incident. The hatchback was a 2014 Hyundai Tuscon, according to Mega sales manager Tony Rodriguez.
At the interchange, the suspect reportedly left the hatchback and attempted to enter nearby vehicles before returning to the hatchback and driving toward Leavenworth, McCue said.
The chase ended around noon Friday when the hatchback crashed into a car outside Safeway. The suspect was injured and transported to Central Washington Hospital and an occupant of the victim vehicle was taken to the hospital as a precaution, McCue said.
Rodriguez said the suspect took a Hyundai about 11:15 a.m. Friday and then returned it, explaining he thought he could take it for a test drive and then said he thought the car belonged to his brother.
Rodriguez told the man the police had been called and then the suspect fled. Rodriguez followed in the Hyundai and chased him to the parking lot of Ay Caramba Tres Amigos restaurant.
Cuhahuctemoc Navarro, who works at Mega, said he chased the suspect across N. Wenatchee Avenue and was almost struck by a semi truck. He added he tackled the suspect in an effort to stop him.
In the parking lot, Rodriguez said the suspect tried to jump over a brick wall but Rodriguez and another employee were able to restrain him for a short time. However, the suspect broke free and then stole the Hyundai, Rodriguez said.
The suspect escaped, stole a car and headed out of Wenatchee. McCue said deputies spotted the hatchback easily due to the large “Mega” decal on the car. The Hyundai was totaled in the crash, Rodriguez said. It was valued at about $20,000.