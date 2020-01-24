WENATCHEE — In an attempt to evade police, an assault suspect on Friday briefly went into the Columbia River before surrendering.
When Wenatchee Police responded about 9 a.m. to a reported assault at Lighthouse Ministries, the suspect fled on foot and entered the river in the area of Thurston and Worthen streets, said Capt. Brian Chance.
The man refused commands from police to exit the river for about 10 minutes before he came back to shore. He doesn’t appear to have suffered injuries from the cold water, but he’ll be evaluated by medical personnel, Chance said.
There were few details available regarding the alleged Lighthouse assault.