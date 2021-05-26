WENATCHEE — Authorities have arrested a man they believe started a fire Tuesday near Highway 2/97 in Sunnyslope and then stole items from a nearby home.
The 32-year-old man, whose identity was not released, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, the department said in a news release.
Detectives believe the suspect caused a fire Tuesday that prompted a brief, but intense search from law enforcement. The fire burned about 1/8-acre of dense brush, according to Chelan County Fire District 1.
A suspect was contacted by police along the highway but fled over an embankment toward the Wenatchee River.
The majority of those involved in the search were called off when investigators learned the fire was likely accidental. Undersheriff Jason Mathews said they did not want the suspect to feel pressured to jump into the river — 47 degrees at the time — to evade capture.
Later Tuesday, a burglary was reported at a home on the 3200 block of Rivers Edge Place. Stolen property included a laptop, tablet, clothing and a firearm, the release said. Left behind at the home: wet clothing that matched that worn by the man authorities suspect caused the fire. Chief of Operations Jason Reinfeld said Wednesday evening it "definitely" appeared the suspect entered the river.
Wednesday morning, the burglary victim received pings from their tablet, showing it was in the North Wenatchee area. Detectives located him about 11 a.m. on North Wenatchee Avenue near Walnut Avenue.
He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
Reinfeld noted that detectives are still working to learn how the fire started and why the suspect allegedly broke into the home.