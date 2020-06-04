WENATCHEE — A 25-year-old Wenatchee man suspected of stabbing a westside woman was arrested Thursday morning following a long standoff with SWAT.
Wenatchee Police officers were called at 12:17 a.m. to the 1700 block of Methow Street after the alleged victim, a 24-year-old woman from western Washington, reported she’d been stabbed by Francisco Javier Ruiz-Salgado, according to Capt. Edgar Reinfeld.
She told police when she went to the home Ruiz-Salgado attempted to steal her phone and wouldn’t let her go. She was stabbed in the back of the shoulder, mid-back and calf, Reinfeld said. She was admitted to Central Washington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Due to Ruiz-Salgado’s criminal history, the Chelan County Regional SWAT Team was called to the home. He was taken from the home around 8 a.m. after officers put chemical irritants into the house, Reinfeld said.
Ruiz-Salgado was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree assault, attempted robbery and unlawful imprisonment.