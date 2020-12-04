Tactical Santa surprises young cancer patient with presents

MALAGA — As “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” echoed off the homes in an otherwise quiet Malaga neighborhood, Saint Nick shouted season's greetings from his position inside the turret of an armored vehicle to a girl fighting cancer.
Santa and about 10 members of the Chelan County Regional SWAT Team delivered Christmas presents Thursday evening to 4-year-old Danica Taylor and her brothers Harrison, 6, and Hawkins, 2.
Danica was diagnosed with an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor in her brain three years ago and has since undergone 23 surgeries.
Audrey Taylor said her daughter is “sweet but sassy” — not one to shy away from an opinion. Brave, too.
“She knows when she has to do hard things, and sometimes that’s hard for her, but she will still do it and … we all kind of slip into this little place when we have to do these things,” Audrey Taylor said.
Audrey Taylor described a moment when Danica was 2. At the time, her greatest fear was when nurses needed to change the sticker covering her Hickman line, a type of catheter often used in chemotherapy.
Danica was crying and Audrey Taylor said to her, “‘Danica, can you sing ‘Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star’?’ And she did. And honestly, seeing a little 2-year-old crying while singing that, that was pretty amazing.”
Wearing a “Pink Panther” mask with matching pink Vans, Danica sat on a porch swing with her mom as the SWAT team passed the Taylor kids presents.
She giggled when Santa, sometimes known as Deputy Brett Peterson, gave her a stuffed snowman and was delighted by a “Frozen II” Elsa doll. “Your mommy and daddy wrote to us and said how much you love Elsa,” Santa said.
The parade of police vehicles and Santa’s appearance was part of the department’s Santa’s Stars program started six years ago by Adam Musgrove, chief of patrol for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
“We were contacted by Julie (Lindholm) and she told us about Danica’s story and so we wanted to do something very special for her and her family,” Musgrove said.
Lindholm is the executive director of Wellness Place, a nonprofit group that helps cancer patients and survivors in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties. She organized a similar parade last month for Danica and helped the sheriff’s office deliver her Christmas gifts.
For the Taylors, the night was a warm spot in an otherwise painful year.
“I am really grateful to have the support of community members in Wenatchee,” Audrey Taylor said. “Especially after coming from a time in Covid where people say ‘We’re in this together,’ but we were isolated in a hospital room for so long.”
The family was at Seattle Children’s Hospital on Feb. 29 to get Danica treatment when the state’s first COVID death was reported in King County. This was initially believed to be the first death in the U.S. but health officials in California learned in April that its earliest coronavirus death occurred on Feb. 6.
The hospital initiated strict safeguards within its walls and permitted patients only one visitor at a time.
“It was like the hospital’s glass doors slammed shut behind us and we didn’t know why they wouldn’t let any visitors in,” Audrey Taylor said.
They spent about the next 73 days at the hospital during which Danica had 11 surgeries. On top of medical complications, the stay was made more difficult by pandemic protocols that limited visitation.
Only one parent was allowed at her bedside and Danica wasn’t able to see her brothers, Audrey Taylor said. The family was separated for most of the stay.
They don’t take their time together for granted.
“We try not to let a moment go to waste,” Audrey Taylor said. “We certainly do, but we try to notice and enjoy something about our kids every day.”
She said her husband Matt prays every night: “Please keep us under one roof.”
Danica is headed back to Seattle for more treatment soon. A GoFundMe is available to support the family.