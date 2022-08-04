Take a 'Sentimental Journey' through Sunday at Pangborn Memorial Airport

EAST WENATCHEE — World War II aircraft Sentimental Journey flew into the Wenatchee Valley this week, a restored and gleaming beast of a machine loaded with weapons — deactivated — and memories.
The B-17G Flying Fortress bomber is armed with 13 .50-caliber machine guns, could hold 8,000 pounds of bombs and 10 crew, including the pilot, Wade Riordan said.
The inside space is tight, just a few inches separate two bomb bays, where crew walked to get from one end of the plane to the other. Riordan, a volunteer with the Commemorative Air Force (CAF), stretched his arms to show the inside width, easily touching both sides.
People can get a tour of the plane and/or take a flight through Sunday, as it’s visiting Pangborn Memorial Airport’s General Aviation Terminal, at 3764 Airport Way, through Sunday as part of the CAF’s Flying Legends of Victory Tour.
The CAF tour coincides with Pangborn’s Festival of Flight 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the same location. The free festival includes Link Transit unveiling a new bus wrap, several performances, exhibits from Link Transit, Spirit of Wenatchee’s replica of Miss Veedol, and Wenatchee Sunrise Rotary, and vendor Dooley Dogs.
Sentimental Journey was originally made and delivered to the U.S. Army Air Forces for war in 1944 where it flew missions in the Pacific Theater, according to the CAF website. The nonprofit, formerly the Confederate Air Force, was started in 1957 by ex-service pilots from the Rio Grande Valley in Texas. It now has branches throughout the U.S. and intends to save every World War II plane that flew.
After the war, Sentimental Journey was used for testing, training and sea rescue missions before being sold as surplus at a public auction in 1959. It was then used to fight fires for Aero Union. A CAF member bought it in 1978 and donated it to the Mesa, Arizona-based CAF, where it was restored and maintained by volunteers from the CAF Airbase Arizona.
On CAF tours, Sentimental Journey has had World War II veterans sign the inside of the plane, Riordan said. A family member usually writes the veteran’s role in the war, with some having flown on the plane or any number of missions.
Besides showcasing history, the aircraft can spark school kids’ interests about science, technology, engineering and math career fields, said Brenda Tinius, CAF spokesperson. She said getting kids interested in STEM aviation was “critical” because the aviation industry was facing worker shortages in all roles.
“Industry experts have been sounding alarms,” she said.
