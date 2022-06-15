WENATCHEE — I just wanted to go fast, but it took a while.
All of you adrenaline junkies know what I mean.
While I don’t seek all the thrills (don’t make me jump out of an airplane), I do like the thrill of, say, zip lines or racing.
So when about 120 Bird scooters arrived in town May 16, I needed to see what they could do. One problem: my health insurance didn’t kick in until June 1, and since knowing my luck lately I’d break an ankle, I waited.
My first try at renting a scooter came Sunday and honestly, it was quite frustrating at first.
I couldn’t get the app to scan my driver’s license, so I uninstalled and reinstalled it. (The Apple or Google app, “Bird — Ride Electric,” is the only way to rent one.)
I found a scooter in a nearby residential area, but it would not work even though it said it was charged. I tried everything I could think of, eventually ending and restarting the ride.
Nope. Same thing. It didn’t like the clouds forming overhead and small droplets from the sky, I guess.
All this time, I was being charged. It’s $1 to unlock a scooter and 39 cents per minute thereafter.
This was not thrilling at all.
But I wanted to try the two-wheeled things, so I found another one a couple of miles away in another neighborhood. (Most of them are closer to the downtown Wenatchee area.)
I reserved it to make sure it would be there by the time I arrived. This also costs money — 39 cents per minute.
I got to the scooter. “We’ll see about this,” I told it.
Since it was on a hill, I moved it into an apartment parking lot, level ground, to start. Pushing off, I gave the little throttle on the right handlebar a little nudge.
Whoa! It was touchy, but at least it worked, so I steered the two-wheeled death trap onto the street, thinking, “Hey, why not go downhill and floor it?”
Great idea, but probably not for everyone and probably not too safe.
Before I knew it, I was careening down the slope, wind flying into my eyes and contacts. That was not cool, so I hit the brakes. They squealed, but I eventually stopped.
Time to go back up the hill.
I did this several times, until I began wondering about the cost. And I had chores to do. Adulting... sigh.
I opened the app. It said I rode 2.4 miles for $20.19. It also automatically deducted $10 without my approval. (I had unchecked the automatic payment box and approved $5 at a time until I got on the scooter.)
I was a little shocked at the price for a short jaunt that seemingly took money without consent and considered the frustration beforehand.
Would I ride again? Maybe. It was fun, after all.