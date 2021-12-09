Teaming Up | Kids return to Shop With a Cop

WENATCHEE — Complete with Christmas music, donuts and a special visit from Ole Kris Kringle himself, local students teamed up with law enforcement for the annual Shop with a Cop event.
A total of 80 third and fourth graders from the Eastmont and Wenatchee school districts took part this year. Nine local law enforcement agencies also came out for the events. Wenatchee went first, on Tuesday, with Eastmont's event taking place Thursday.
The day began at Hooked on Toys in Wenatchee, where students teamed up with a member of law enforcement and received $100 gift cards to spend on presents for family members and themselves.
Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said Hooked on Toys helps cover the tax and any overage if students spend more than the gift card amount. Premier One Properties and the Community Foundation of North Central Washington also donated funding for the gift cards.
“We have great community partners in this who make it possible,” Reinfeld said.
Stress balls, push pop-up boards and fidget spinners were popular amongst shoppers. One student picked out a basketball while another grabbed a Nerf gun.
While waiting for classmates to finish shopping inside the store, students outside took turns sitting in police cars, lights flashing and sirens blaring.
From there, students were shuttled by bus to Chelan County Fire District 1 headquarters, which had been transformed into Santa’s workshop. The stop at the fire station was a new addition to this year’s event.
Elves helped wrap the presents. Santa walked around and took photos in front of the parked fire trucks. Students also snacked on doughnuts donated by Sure to Rise Bakery.
John Bryant, a Washington State Patrol trooper, has participated in these events for a decade. He said the event is fun for everyone involved.
“Being in a toy store ... heck, I like being in a toy store, still,” he said.
Bryant said the best thing about the event is seeing the smiles on the kids' faces.
“This is the best time of year,” he said. “They’re going to go into a place and buy stuff they wouldn’t be able to afford.”
Adam Musgrove, chief of patrol for the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, said he looks forward to the event.
“I’ve had kids over the years who focused entirely on their families,” he said. “It’s really inspiring and heartwarming.”
Each year, Musgrove dresses for the occasion with new, festive headwear. This year, that included an elf hat and candy canes.
His student picked out a toy sword for her brother, a horse for her sister and a ball for herself, among other things.
The event brings law enforcement together, too. Officers in the parking lot playfully competed to see which stickers the students wanted: a sheriff’s badge or a police badge.
“It shows a different side of law enforcement,” Musgrove said.
The event returned to the typical format this year. Last year, because of COVID concerns, participating officers were provided with a list of gifts to buy and which they delivered to students.
Cory Fuller, a Wenatchee police officer who helped organize the event, said it’s a highlight of the year and more exciting when officers can participate in shopping. Several officers who participated this week also participate in similar events in nearby communities.
“Just seeing the joy on the faces of the kids,” Fuller said, “that’s really fun.”