WENATCHEE — An 18-year-old Lake Chelan area man who authorities say started a fire that injured two Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.
Deputies William Tuengel and Cyrus Bowthorpe suffered concussions last July after a livestock stable exploded while they were attempting to arrest Connor Leo Strange, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.
Strange pleaded guilty March 1 in Superior Court to one count of first-degree arson and two counts of second-degree assault. The Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Strange’s attorney recommended an exceptionally low sentence of 60 months in prison — five years — due to his young age. The standard sentencing range for Strange was 67-89 months.
At the sentencing hearing Wednesday, Bowthorpe, accompanied by a contingent of law enforcement officers, told Judge Travis Brandt he didn’t agree with the recommended sentence.
Brandt agreed that a low sentence was unacceptable and imposed a 75-month prison sentence and 18 months of community custody.
Investigators believe Strange used gasoline and a lighter to ignite a stable at the Chelan Rustlers Saddle Club on North Bradley Street and that opening its door caused a backdraft. Tuengel and Bowthorpe were pursuing Strange because they suspected he’d stolen a vehicle the previous night.
Strange was also injured in the fire.
He was initially charged with first-degree assault, first-degree arson, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and second-degree theft.
