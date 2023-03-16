7.17.2022.jpg (copy)

A 20-by-20 foot stable that burned at the Lake Chelan Rodeo Grounds in July.

 Provided photo/Chelan Fire & Rescue

WENATCHEE — An 18-year-old Lake Chelan area man who authorities say started a fire that injured two Chelan County Sheriff's Office deputies has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Deputies William Tuengel and Cyrus Bowthorpe suffered concussions last July after a livestock stable exploded while they were attempting to arrest Connor Leo Strange, according to Chelan County Superior Court documents.



