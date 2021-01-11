OMAK — A teenage girl is being charged with vehicular assault after driving into an occupied Okanogan County Sheriff's patrol car on Saturday while allegedly attempting to elude police in Omak.
Okanogan County Sheriff's deputies initially went out looking for a vehicle reported stolen out of Spokane County, said Sheriff Tony Hawley. The car the girl was driving was also used in a burglary at a gas station in Inchelium, he said.
The 15-year-old driver, who was traveling with a 16-year-old Okanogan passenger in her Dodge Durango, hit Sgt. Kevin Arnold's vehicle at the intersection of Locust Street and Riverside Drive, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Arnold’s car went up an embankment and struck a fence before coming to a stop.
Both drivers were transported to Mid Valley Hospital, according to the release. Arnold was released from the hospital and was recovering at home on Monday.
Drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident, the release states.