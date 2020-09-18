It’s been six months since The Wenatchee World launched NABUR, the online community forum managed by Wenatchee World journalists. It has been a learning experience for the newsroom and members alike. We recently reached the exciting milestone of 1,000 members and are continuing to expand.
NABUR, which stands for Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect, works to bridge the gap between local news and social media by inserting factual, trustworthy journalism provided by local reporters. On the site, members can stay informed about what’s happening in their community, ask questions directly to local journalists and have constructive, civil conversations with their neighbors based on facts.
NABUR is still a work in progress, but its impact has already proved its importance. Here are five things NABUR has accomplished in its first few months:
Community members and Wenatchee World reporters have started 130 discussion posts with over 400 replies. Topics ranged from COVID-19 testing facilities to short-term rentals and punk rock to Super Oval racing.
We launched four new discussion boards: the Arts & Entertainment, Outdoor, Sports and Election 2020. Each new board launched with a featured article exclusive to NABUR and featured engagement from Wenatchee World reporters assigned to each beat. Interested in the content? Check out digital reporter Luke Hollister’s local music video series or an interview with The Wenatchee World sports staff on what sports reporting looks like during a pandemic.
We published three original features in The Wenatchee World newspaper based on questions asked directly from NABUR. From these questions, we were able to target the specific news needs of our community and provide direct coverage and answers. These stories included a feature on how playground closures vary city-to-city and learned that the state Department of Health had taken over contact tracing from the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
We published eight original articles on NABUR and three community conversations features in the newspaper from NABUR conversations. For example, check out our feature on NABUR responses to the discussion post, “Where were you when Mount St. Helens erupted?”
We updated the NABUR homepage based on user feedback to create a more comprehensive design. Users also now have the ability to post photos, videos and hyperlinks in the reply section.
What’s next for NABUR? We’ve got an elections project in the works to help you prepare for the local and state general elections. If you are not already a NABUR member, we encourage you to sign up at wwrld.us/nabur. We can’t wait for you to join the conversation.