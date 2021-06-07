The Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Triangle Park.

1. Color Guard: American Legion Post 10

2. Color Guard: Scouts and Cub Scouts

3. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office/Regional Law Enforcement

4. Apple Blossom Festival banner

5. Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band and Color Guard

6. 2020 Royalty Queen: Tess Sparks

6a. 2020 Royalty Princess: Kaia St. John

6b. 2020 Royalty Princess: Kelly Norland

7. 2020 Top 10 Candidates: Megan Lindell and Jessie Weber

7a. 2020 Top 10 Candidates: Aisha Mondragon and Abby Wilt

8. 2020 Director General and 2021 Lehman Johnson Award Winner: Lori Reed and husband Mike

9. 2020 Applarian Chancellor Richard Seale and wife Jacki

10. 2020 Junior Royalty: Queen Brianna Mott, Princess Gracie Cook and Princess Jane Burns

11. Keyes Fibre Corp.

12. 2020 Grand Marshal Music Theatre of Wenatchee/Mamma Mia!

13. 2020 Lehman Johnson Award Winner Pat and Adele Haley

14. 2020 Apple Citizen of the Year Jennifer Witherbee

14a. 2020 Art Print Artist Dawn Kranz

15. Eastmont High School Wildcat Marching Band and Cheer Team

16. 2021 Apple Blossom Festival Float with Queen Brooke Perez, Princess Kody Richards and Princess Kamryn Fowler

17. 2021 Top 10 Candidates: Olga Murillo and Sophia Hernandez

17a. 2021 Top 10 Candidates: Olivia Fonville, Libby Gallaher and Kaylynn Schmitten

18. Apple Blossom Festival Royalty chaperone Debbie Gurnard

19. Stemilt Growers

20. 2021 Director General Brad Bozett and wife Lisa

21. 2021 Applarian Chancellor Greg Hampton and Lady JoAnn

22. 2021 Apple Blossom Junior Royalty Float with 2021 Queen Eve Hunter, Princess Maxine Mathison and Princess Morgan Neuenschwander

23. 2021 Junior Royalty Finalists: Alana Dickson, Chloe Schnelle and Ahnaleigh Wilson

23a. 2021 Junior Royalty Finalists: Claire Ivey and Ryley Reed

23b. 2021 Junior Royalty Finalists: Summer Bromiley and Saveánna Hoffman

24. Cancellation

25. Washington’s Ceremonial 1 Millionth Dose recipient Ruby Thompson

26. McCleary Bear Festival Float

27. Cancellation

28. Cancellation

29. Dance Creations

30. Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

31. Othello High School Huskies Marching Band

32. City of Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and wife Chrissie

33. City of East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford

34. Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association

35. WHS honoring Swim Coach of the Year James Elwyn

36. Blue Bird, Inc.

37. Spokane Lilac Festival Float

38. Miss Emerald City’s Outstanding Teen Tatum Kentnor

39. Appleatchee Rider Association

40. Moses Lake High School Band

41. EarthWise Pet Nutrition & Wellness Spa

42. Joyful Scholars Montessori Day Care, Pre-School and Elementary

43. Deer Park Community Float

44. State Rep. Mike Steele and family

45. State Sen. Brad Hawkins and family

46. Connell Community Float

47. Link Transit

48. Only7Seconds

49. SPORT Gymnastics

50. Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club

51. Manson Apple Blossom Festival float

52. 1956 Apple Blossom Queen Jolly Ann Sachs-Seyster

53. McFarland Middle School Drumline

54. Wenatchee Wild

55. Cherry Creek Media

56. Miss Moses Lake Roundup

57. Chelan County Fair Ambassadors Nora Gutzwiler and Natalie Sotelo Solorio

58. Oroville May Festival float

59. TEAMS Learning Center

60. Stage Kids WA

61. Miss East Cascades Ambassador Blythe Wittig

62. Miss East Cascades Abby Faulk and Miss Liberty Jaylah Young

63. Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival Float

64. Omak Stampede

65. Harvest Valley Pest Control

66. Chelan County Volunteer Search & Rescue

67. Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance

68. Police Science Drill Team

69. Douglas County Fire District 2 Mini Pumper

70. American Legion Auxiliary, Wenatchee Post 10 Poppy Princess

71. Seattle Seafair Commodores

72. St. Joseph Catholic School

73. Ballet Sol y Luna

74. Bustos Media

75. Miss Sunnyside Community Float

76. Granite Falls Percussion and Color Guard

77. Chelan Douglas Republican Women’s Club

78. Chelan County Fire District 1

79. Miss Lake Chelan Scholarship Program

80. Royal Rosarians

81. Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court

82. Ellensburg Rodeo Posse

83. NCW Libraries Bookmobile

84. FocalPoint Educational Services

85. Northwest Royal Miss Lifetime Queen Summer, Supreme Talent Mandy and Petite Miss Juanita

85a. Northwest Royal Miss Lifetime Queen Megan, Academic Queen Jiana, Miss Caitlin and Community Service Queen Jesslyn

86. Chelan County Regional Justice Center

87. Miss Prosser Community Float

88. CAFÉ: The Community for the Advancement of Family Education

89. Central Washington Concrete/Wenatchee Sand and Gravel

90. Velocity Swimming

91. Apple Valley Gymnastics

92. Othello Rodeo Association

93. Wenatchee Valley Shuttle

94. Columbia Basin Antique Power Club

95. Colonial Vista Post Acute and Rehab

