The Stemilt and Keyes Fibre Community Parade begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at Triangle Park.
1. Color Guard: American Legion Post 10
2. Color Guard: Scouts and Cub Scouts
3. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office/Regional Law Enforcement
4. Apple Blossom Festival banner
5. Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band and Color Guard
6. 2020 Royalty Queen: Tess Sparks
6a. 2020 Royalty Princess: Kaia St. John
6b. 2020 Royalty Princess: Kelly Norland
7. 2020 Top 10 Candidates: Megan Lindell and Jessie Weber
7a. 2020 Top 10 Candidates: Aisha Mondragon and Abby Wilt
8. 2020 Director General and 2021 Lehman Johnson Award Winner: Lori Reed and husband Mike
9. 2020 Applarian Chancellor Richard Seale and wife Jacki
10. 2020 Junior Royalty: Queen Brianna Mott, Princess Gracie Cook and Princess Jane Burns
11. Keyes Fibre Corp.
12. 2020 Grand Marshal Music Theatre of Wenatchee/Mamma Mia!
13. 2020 Lehman Johnson Award Winner Pat and Adele Haley
14. 2020 Apple Citizen of the Year Jennifer Witherbee
14a. 2020 Art Print Artist Dawn Kranz
15. Eastmont High School Wildcat Marching Band and Cheer Team
16. 2021 Apple Blossom Festival Float with Queen Brooke Perez, Princess Kody Richards and Princess Kamryn Fowler
17. 2021 Top 10 Candidates: Olga Murillo and Sophia Hernandez
17a. 2021 Top 10 Candidates: Olivia Fonville, Libby Gallaher and Kaylynn Schmitten
18. Apple Blossom Festival Royalty chaperone Debbie Gurnard
19. Stemilt Growers
20. 2021 Director General Brad Bozett and wife Lisa
21. 2021 Applarian Chancellor Greg Hampton and Lady JoAnn
22. 2021 Apple Blossom Junior Royalty Float with 2021 Queen Eve Hunter, Princess Maxine Mathison and Princess Morgan Neuenschwander
23. 2021 Junior Royalty Finalists: Alana Dickson, Chloe Schnelle and Ahnaleigh Wilson
23a. 2021 Junior Royalty Finalists: Claire Ivey and Ryley Reed
23b. 2021 Junior Royalty Finalists: Summer Bromiley and Saveánna Hoffman
24. Cancellation
25. Washington’s Ceremonial 1 Millionth Dose recipient Ruby Thompson
26. McCleary Bear Festival Float
27. Cancellation
28. Cancellation
29. Dance Creations
30. Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
31. Othello High School Huskies Marching Band
32. City of Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz and wife Chrissie
33. City of East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford
34. Wenatchee Valley Misawa Sister City Association
35. WHS honoring Swim Coach of the Year James Elwyn
36. Blue Bird, Inc.
37. Spokane Lilac Festival Float
38. Miss Emerald City’s Outstanding Teen Tatum Kentnor
39. Appleatchee Rider Association
40. Moses Lake High School Band
41. EarthWise Pet Nutrition & Wellness Spa
42. Joyful Scholars Montessori Day Care, Pre-School and Elementary
43. Deer Park Community Float
44. State Rep. Mike Steele and family
45. State Sen. Brad Hawkins and family
46. Connell Community Float
47. Link Transit
48. Only7Seconds
49. SPORT Gymnastics
50. Wenatchee Valley Corvette Club
51. Manson Apple Blossom Festival float
52. 1956 Apple Blossom Queen Jolly Ann Sachs-Seyster
53. McFarland Middle School Drumline
54. Wenatchee Wild
55. Cherry Creek Media
56. Miss Moses Lake Roundup
57. Chelan County Fair Ambassadors Nora Gutzwiler and Natalie Sotelo Solorio
58. Oroville May Festival float
59. TEAMS Learning Center
60. Stage Kids WA
61. Miss East Cascades Ambassador Blythe Wittig
62. Miss East Cascades Abby Faulk and Miss Liberty Jaylah Young
63. Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival Float
64. Omak Stampede
65. Harvest Valley Pest Control
66. Chelan County Volunteer Search & Rescue
67. Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance
68. Police Science Drill Team
69. Douglas County Fire District 2 Mini Pumper
70. American Legion Auxiliary, Wenatchee Post 10 Poppy Princess
71. Seattle Seafair Commodores
72. St. Joseph Catholic School
73. Ballet Sol y Luna
74. Bustos Media
75. Miss Sunnyside Community Float
76. Granite Falls Percussion and Color Guard
77. Chelan Douglas Republican Women’s Club
78. Chelan County Fire District 1
79. Miss Lake Chelan Scholarship Program
80. Royal Rosarians
81. Ellensburg Rodeo Royal Court
82. Ellensburg Rodeo Posse
83. NCW Libraries Bookmobile
84. FocalPoint Educational Services
85. Northwest Royal Miss Lifetime Queen Summer, Supreme Talent Mandy and Petite Miss Juanita
85a. Northwest Royal Miss Lifetime Queen Megan, Academic Queen Jiana, Miss Caitlin and Community Service Queen Jesslyn
86. Chelan County Regional Justice Center
87. Miss Prosser Community Float
88. CAFÉ: The Community for the Advancement of Family Education
89. Central Washington Concrete/Wenatchee Sand and Gravel
90. Velocity Swimming
91. Apple Valley Gymnastics
92. Othello Rodeo Association
93. Wenatchee Valley Shuttle
94. Columbia Basin Antique Power Club
95. Colonial Vista Post Acute and Rehab