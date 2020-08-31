WENATCHEE — A drive-in movie is coming to Town Toyota Center, complete with a 50-foot inflatable screen.
The movie “Frozen II” will be presented 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
There is no charge for attending but you must preregister. There are 73 spots, but so far, 54 have been taken.
“We have it set up for every other space so there is nobody right next to you or in front of you. We should have good visuals. For concessions, we have a taco truck and an ice cream truck. The Town Toyota Center has opened the building for restrooms. We think we have everything covered,” said Caryl Andre, Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services recreation supervisor.
The city of Wenatchee has contracted with Fun Flicks for the screen and sound system that including an FM transmitter to pipe sound over car radios.
City parks has typically has a movie at Lincoln Park during the summer months. Since that was not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions in Chelan County, the department decided to offer a drive-in movie instead.
“We went by the governor’s guidelines and put it together. We were waiting to get to Phase 2. Then, the governor came out with modified Phase 1.5 which allowed drive-in movies, so we were able to pull the trigger on all of our marketing,” Andre said.
“It’s been a huge response. The phone has been ringing off the hook.”
You can bring your own snacks, but you must remain in the car to watch the movie. If you leave the car for concessions or restroom, Andre said you must wear your mask.
The city is paying $4,500 to put on the movie. Farmers Insurance is the sponsor.
To register for the movie, go to wenatcheewa.gov and look under the parks and recreation program page or call Wenatchee Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services at 888-3282.