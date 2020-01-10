WENATCHEE — A median house in the Wenatchee market sold for $349,900 in 2019, up 8% from 2018’s $325,000.
But market volume was nearly identical, with 1,035 closed sales last year compared to 1,036 in 2018, according to a housing Snapshot from Pacific Appraisal Associates released Friday. The report covers Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Rock Island and Orondo.
The area’s residential real estate for years has seen a steady increase in value. The 8% jump in 2019 was on par, or even a slight drop, in average year-over-year increases, said JoAnna Holland, a spokeswoman for the NCW Association of Realtors.
“If you look at just the month of December, we saw a decrease in price from 2018, but year-over year we saw an increase,” she said. “So it’s leveled out some.”
The year also saw a few less total listings, 1,258, compared to the 1,267 in 2018, according to the report.
Area vacancy rates took a positive upward turn last year: 4% of single-family homes were vacant, up from 3% the year before. Multi-family units and the overall rate jumped from 2% to 4%, according to the report.
“We have gained a few rental units and we’re looking to gain more this year,” Holland said.
Cashmere and Leavenworth
The year brought a significant bump in Cashmere’s housing market and a more modest increase in Leavenworth, according to Pacific Appraisal Associates’ quarterly report for the upper valley.
Fifty-four homes were sold in the Cashmere area in 2019, a 20% gain from 2018, according to the report. The total number listed jumped 34% in that timeframe.
Median sales price there took a slight downturn, from $372,000 in 2018 to $352,500 last year, according to the report.
Leavenworth saw the reverse in 2019: lower volume and a 17% increase in median sales price.
The median home in Leavenworth sold for $499,000 in 2019, compared to $424,950 in 2018, according to the report.
Sales dropped 9% in the Leavenworth area, from 173 in 2018 to 157 last year.