WENATCHEE — Measuring 40 feet from end to end and stocked with drills, routers, sanders, jigsaws, fiberglass cloth, a vacuum press and an array of other woodworking tools, Wenatchee High School’s mobile ski-building lab has finally arrived.
And it's ready to churn out custom skis and snowboards.
Starting next school year, community members will have a chance to design/build their own snowboard or skis one day and strap in to test them out on Mission Ridge the next.
“The Lab” as it’s named by Auto-Cad (pre-engineering) instructor Doug Merrill, was purchased last summer by the Career and Technical Education (CTE) program for $85,000. It's the culmination of four years of lobbying by Merrill, who also squirreled away some of his annual budget each year to help fund the purchase.
Though a little later than anticipated, the fifth-wheel arrived on campus at the end of April. For the past two weeks, Merrill and his students have become acquainted with “The Lab” and been taken through the ski-building process, step-by-step, with Community Fabrication owners Michael Lish and Kristin Broumas. Lish and Broumas helped set up the trailer and have been doing similar projects for 12 years.
For Merrill, it’s been extremely gratifying.
“To finally have it after four and a half years is kind of surreal,” he said Wednesday. “Now we’re able to run a class that’s dedicated to the program and the small business that comes with it. It’s way more than just a ski building class, it’s also about hospitality, marketing, supply chain management, graphic design and health/fitness.”
Merrill said the project can also be transferable to different departments.
“That’s what is so special about this thing, it’s way more than just my class,” he said. “For instance, Ryan Bushy — who built a pair of custom skis with a topographic design of the Apple Capital Loop Trail — can bring in his science class and they can focus on the science aspect of it and still produce a pair of skis. The art department can come in and focus on the graphics and then engineering is the whole picture with construction to tooling and manufacturing.”
The entire ski-building process, which used to take students the entire semester (if not longer), can now be done in a few hours and is designed for the students to teach each other. Once a student learns how to cut/sand a core, for instance, they then teach the next person.
“It’s crazy how efficient the process is,” Wenatchee senior Liam McBride said Wednesday. McBride built his own pair of skis as a sophomore but took the course this year as a direct study to test out the lab. “I probably worked on my skis for 80 hours easily, especially with all the little details I wanted to do. But it’s so much faster not having to use modeling on the computer.”
Fellow classmate Clay Lancaster, who also built a pair of custom skis as a sophomore, said it took McBride and him about 20 minutes to cut out two cores for a pair of skis.
“That would have taken us about a month to model and put on the Computer Numerically Controlled (CNC) device — which cuts out the shape — and figure out where to put the router,” Lancaster said. “If the core was too thin or split you would have to redo it and if it was too thick then you’d spend a month sanding it down and checking the thickness with a caliper every few minutes.”
Essentially, it’s ski-building for dummies, Lancaster said. Or a trimmed-down way to build a pair of skis or snowboard. But certainly efficient.
The process resembles an assembly line. Customers first input their height and weight on an application online and choose the type of ski or snowboard they want. The computer automatically inputs all the specifications and then the construction begins with someone responsible for each stage of the design/construction until the skis are vacuum pressed overnight and the bindings attached.
“You could probably do a pair of skis or a snowboard in three or four hours if you get good at it, which we definitely aren’t yet,” McBride said. “It’s pretty cool to design your own pair. I’ve only ridden mine a couple of times because they are like boats, but they’re fun to mess around with on deep powder days. And they’re unique. The goal is for people in lift lines to be like ‘what skis are those?’ Oh, I designed and built them myself.”