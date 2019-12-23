WENATCHEE — It takes months of planning and days of cooking to prepare. Volunteers come in from around North Central Washington and even down from Canada.
The Robert Dickson Christmas Dinner has become a cornerstone event for the Riverside-Jett Masonic Lodge in Wenatchee. The lodge held its 29th-annual dinner, which is free and open to the community, on Saturday.
“We have a variety of guests that come,” Lodge Master Doug Fountain said. “Some come just looking for some community spirit, some community friendship. Some folks are down on their luck, but there’s also families that come through here. There’s companies that bring their staff.”
The Masons serve a full Christmas dinner including turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, desserts and drinks. Robert Dickson, a lodge master, began the tradition back in 1990.
“He was also a postal worker here in the city. What he wanted to do was have a dinner to get people together,” Fountain said. “It started a little smaller, probably under 100 folks. It’s grown — now we’re averaging between 300 to 350 people.”
Dickson passed away a few years ago, but the lodge has continued to host the dinner, Fountain said.
“We carried it on when he died and we’ve made this one of our primary events for the community,” he said.
There were around 30 Masons and 15 Rainbow Girls, a masonic youth service organization, volunteering at the lodge on Saturday. The lodge is equipped with a full commercial kitchen and dining hall.
“We have Masons that come in to help support this. We have Masons from Leavenworth, from Waterville, Brewster,” Fountain said. “We even have a Mason coming down from British Columbia.”
It’s an all-day event that requires lots of prep and planning, but it’s also one of the organization’s most rewarding achievements of the year, Fountain said.
“It really is a labor of love to do this … At the end of this day, we’re tired. All the Masons are tired, but every one of them has a larger heart and a greater appreciation for what we do,” he said. “No one walks away unhappy, maybe a sore back and tired feet but with a strong spirit.”