WENATCHEE — The street sweeper and garbage trucks driving by the house are powered by electricity. The electric school bus picks up the children and you get in your electric vehicle or bus to go to work. On the way, you see a hydrogen-electric powered semi tractor trailer hauling apples from an orchard.
These vehicles were among those displayed Tuesday for the Central Washington Zero Emissions & Clean Heavy-Duty Vehicle Showcase at the Confluence Technology Center in Wenatchee.
Climate Solutions, a Northwest-based clean energy economy nonprofit, helped organize the event, with several legislators and area leaders attending.
“When you think about the abundant clean hydropower and then the clean hydrogen that Douglas PUD will soon be producing… I think there are huge opportunities,” said state Sen. Brad Hawkins at the event. “And frankly, I don’t think North Central Washington has quite done enough on clean transportation” while noting that clean vehicle examples exist in the Wenatchee Valley, such as buses used by Link Transit.
Link Transit general manager Richard DeRock said 12 buses in the fleet are electricity-powered, and 11 more are due to arrive in early 2023. He also said all the buses will be electric in two years if Link receives the grants for which it applied. There are 45 buses operating in the urban areas, DeRock said, and 57 total. However, the electric buses available now won’t work for the longer distances, such as from Wenatchee to Chelan, he said.
“We’re looking at some other technology,” he said. In the Netherlands, electric buses with 30% more range were being developed, he added, which would be enough for the Chelan routes.
The largest source of carbon pollution in Washington state is transportation, according to the state Department of Ecology, with about 22% of the total air pollution and 45% of greenhouse gas emissions.
In 2018, the department reported 44.73 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent were released into the air by transportation (bit.ly/3VHec2a). The majority of that was from on-road gasoline, with 22.33 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent released, according to the department’s “Washington State Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory.” That was followed by jet fuel/aviation gasoline, then diesel.
The amount of carbon dioxide released from on-road diesel more than doubled between 1990 and 2018, 4.22 million metric tons to 8.87 million metric tons, according to the report. Meanwhile, on-road gasoline use remained in the low 20 million metric tons area.
The increase in diesel use was one reason why Climate Solutions included larger vehicles at the event, such as a hydrogen-electric powered semi.
Toyota and PACCAR/Kenworth have partnered to create the fuel cell electric vehicles. Doug Powell, Kenworth director of fleet management, said a program in Southern California included Shell, from which the semi at Tuesday’s event came. The vehicle is now at PACCAR/Kenworth’s tech center in Mount Vernon, he said, and has a range of about 300 miles fully loaded at 82,000 pounds. To make the trip Tuesday, a OneH2 Inc. hydrogen tank trailer was along to refuel the truck, which takes 15 minutes. Other specs include:
- Twin Toyota hydrogen fuel cells
- Fuel cell-electric power system
- 420 kilowatt (560 horsepower) electric traction motor
- 12 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery
- Hydrogen storage system
- Spun carbon fiber tanks
- 10,000 pounds per square inch operating pressure
- 60-kilogram hydrogen capacity
- Transmission – Eaton 4-speed HD electric vehicle
“We’re looking to advance this into a production setting in the next couple years,” Powell said of the Kenworth Truck Company Renton Factory.
Seventy electric school buses will be used in certain districts beginning next school year, said Leah Missik, Climate Solutions policy manager. Those are in addition to around 40 electric buses.
“Really excited about this… We can have a really clean circular economy here in central Washington and across Washington,” she said.